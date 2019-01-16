New headteacher unveiled for Harrogate Grammar School

Harrogate Grammar has announced that Associate Headteacher Neil Renton will succeed Richard Sheriff as the ninth headteacher of the school from September.

After 12 years of distinguished service as Headteacher, Mr Sheriff will continue his work as the CEO of the Red Kite Learning Trust, leading 1,200 staff and 8,000 students across 13 schools.

Paul Cotton, Chair of Governors, said: “The Governors are delighted to be able to appoint someone of Mr Renton’s abilities and experience to this vital role. We look forward to working with him and the leadership team as they take the school towards a very bright future.”

Mr Renton has worked at Harrogate Grammar School since 2013 as Deputy Headteacher and latterly as an Associate Headteacher.

His “outstanding capabilities” in his leadership of the Sixth Form have been praised along with the very significant role in the overall success of the school.

A First-Class graduate of the London School of Economics, Mr Renton completed his Post Graduate Certificate in Education at the Institute of Education in London before teaching at Colchester Sixth Form College.

He was then appointed Head of Sociology and Psychology at Ilkley Grammar School where he himself had studied, following this he was successfully appointed to the position of Assistant Headteacher at Heckmondwike Grammar School where he led a Sixth Form of over 550 students to 18th position in the Daily Telegraph ‘Top 100 Schools for A Levels’.

As well as teaching, Mr Renton has also published a book on A level teaching and worked as a senior examiner.

Mr Sheriff said: “Neil Renton demonstrated to the governors of the school that he had the vision, commitment and capacity to make the school truly world class.

“I am delighted that someone who really cares for every child, but is also ambitious for their future, is taking on this amazing job.”

On his appointment as the ninth Headteacher of Harrogate Grammar School, Mr Renton said: “It means a great deal to me to be appointed to the role of Headteacher and I have enormous respect for the responsibility of leading Harrogate Grammar School.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be given the opportunity and I am ambitious for the future of our school.

“I look forward to leading the school into the new decade, building on the success of my predecessors and maintaining our culture of excellence for all.

“I am committed to providing the very best teaching, opportunities and support for young people and look forward to continuing to work with students, staff, parents and our local community.”