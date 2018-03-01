Moorside Infant School's delight at Ofsted report

Teachers and pupils at Moorside Infant School are celebrating a glowing report from Ofsted.

The junior school was given a ‘good’ Ofsted rating last year, and the findings of a monitoring visit in January show that the infant school is taking positive steps towards reaching the same goal.

The report found that leaders are taking “effective action” to remove the school from special measures, and praises the determination of staff to turn things around.

Deputy headteacher Claire Rowett said: “I am extremely proud, as it reflects both the hard work and dedication of the team at Moorside, and the progress that we have made so far.

“It makes us feel that we are on the right track on our journey and that we have a clear understanding about the actions that we are taking to move the school from strength to strength.

“As a staff team, we share leadership responsibilities across the infant and junior schools to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to develop. We have sought advice from outside agencies and other professionals for coaching and professional development to ensure that we are we are totally up to date on current best practice.

“Our team works very closely together to ensure that school policies for behaviour, teaching, learning and the safety of pupils are consistent and we regularly review and reflect on our practice.

“We have a new member of our team who engages on a daily basis with families to support children’s well being at home and school.”

The priorities identified by Ofsted to continue to improve the school include maximising opportunities in early years to extend learning, and consistently applying the school’s teaching and learning policy.

Addressing these areas, Mrs Rowett said: “We are really continuing to embed the systems and strategies that Ofsted were pleased with, with the hope of improving outcomes for all children.

“We work closely with the governors and the Local Authority to monitor progress and ensure that we continue to head in the right direction.

“We feel privileged to serve a diverse community in Ripon and aim to provide a school at the heart of it.

“We’re always keen to take part in local projects such as Ripon in Bloom and work closely with the Cathedral’s music outreach worker so that our children feel a sense of belonging.

“This is greatly supported through work we have done with City of Sanctuary to become a School of Sanctuary.”