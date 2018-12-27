Japanese pupils visit Yorkshire

Students from Minamisoma in North Japan have been discovering Yorkshire life as part of Rossett School’s highly successful cultural exchange programme.

Two teachers and 11 young people aged between 12 and 14 made the journey from Ishigami High School to Harrogate, where they enjoyed a jam-packed itinerary.

The busy schedule included a sightseeing trip to York, a fish and chip supper with karaoke, a visit to the Mayor’s chamber at Harrogate Council and a celebration assembly.

Now in its 32nd year, the cultural exchange continues to go from strength to strength. In February 2019, 13 students aged 12-15 from Rossett school will get the chance to enjoy a return visit and experience Japanese culture.

Rossett’s Director of Learning, Mr Bulmer, said friendships had been made and added: “The Japanese exchange is a wonderful opportunity to share cultural traditions and explore life”

He added: “The students all forged brilliant relationships with their Japanese friends and we are looking forward to the return trip next year.

“The successful partnership between our two schools enriches the students’ learning experience and it was a real pleasure to welcome our visitors and give them an insight into life in Yorkshire.

“Rossett students had great fun getting to know their exchange partners and they can’t wait for the return visit when they’ll be visiting local landmarks and experiencing Japanese culture, learning, customs and traditions.”