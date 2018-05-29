How £13 million could bolster North Yorkshire's schools

Approval has been given for a multi-million pound spend to modernise and upgrade the county’s schools.

North Yorkshire County Council gave the nod for the School’s Capital Programme earlier this month, the decision means that £13 million will be invested into schools.

The funds will be used to improve school buildings and keeping them fit-for-purpose. According to NYCC around 110 out of 280 schools across the county will benefit from the investment this year.

Coun Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Schools said: “Today’s approval for the capital programme means we can press ahead with many necessary improvements and repairs to the fabric of our school buildings.

“North Yorkshire retains responsibility for almost 280 schools, many more than most authorities.

“We cannot therefore address all issues, but we work closely with our schools on their buildings and facilities so they can get on with the business of delivering a top quality 21st century school curriculum.”

The funds come through the Government’s School Condition Grant and the Capital Grant for Voluntary Aided Schools, which are for maintenance, improvements and new builds.

An additional £600,000 will also be put into the county’s schools, helping to improve facilities which will help encourage physical activities.

This funding comes through Government Healthy Pupils Capital Funding.