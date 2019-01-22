High School team race to second

A team of budding engineers has been invited to take its innovative design to Silverstone to compete in a national contest.

Wetherby High School pupils entered their F1 racing car Fury in the Regional Finals of the Schools Technology Challenge at York recently and finished just 0.074 of a second behind the winners to take second place.

A school spokesman said they now have the World Finals, in September, in their sight: “The team have been working hard to reduce that margin.

“Their second place position in the Regional Finals puts them in an ideal place to challenge for a place in the World Finals, especially as their design was greeted with such encouraging statements from the judges as we haven’t seen this type of development in a car like this for three years.”

Not just concentrating on speed, the team were tested on how they work together, enterprise development, acquiring sponsorship, and marketing, through rigorous interviews and a 20-page portfolio and presentation.

“Cool nerves were needed for the race and these were supplied by Oscar Brown, the chief trigger starter,” added the spokesman.

The F1 in Schools Technology Challenge is open to schools and colleges and requires knowledge of CAD/CAM software as well as many other skills.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Fury should contact the school.