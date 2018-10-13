Head girls go for gold

Girls from Queen Mary’s School, just north of Ripon, have been inspired to “go for gold’ as they attended a sports conference where they met England Hockey Player, Sam Quek, MBE and BBC Sport Presenter, John Watson.

The girls experienced a taste of many different careers associated with sport answering the question of ‘Where can Sport take you?

Two thought-provoking key-note speeches were given by Sam Quek, MBE who has seen first hand what it takes to succeed in international Hockey Championships winning a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics and Eilish McColgan, an international middle-distance runner.

The girls were also put through their paces with a netball workshop led by Manchester Thunder coaches and then seminars from BBC Sport Presenter, John Watson and BBC Producer, Victoria Cotton.

The link between Sport and Science was then addressed with a podiatry workshop from Dr Lindsay Hill and sessions in physiotherapy, prevention of injury, fitness testing and a biomechanics session on strength and conditioning for female athletes.

Caitlin LaBonte, a Queen Mary’s girl from Harrogate, found the day extremely useful.

“It was a fantastic day, so inspirational,” she said.

“I can’t wait to put the coaches and speakers’ advice into practice in pursuit of my aspiration to become a physiotherapist.”

Danielle Pegg, Joint Head of Sport at Queen Mary’s School said: “Whatever career path the girls wish to pursue, to be a professional athlete, journalist or scientist, they are all passionate about sport and this conference gave them the inspiration and idea that there are many professions that could allow them to pursue their passion.”