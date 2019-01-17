Harvard place for student

A Harrogate Grammar School pupil has been accepted into the Harvard College Class of 2023.

Year 13 student Achele Agada is a keen player on the England Rugby Pathway and academic who has attended the school since Year 7 and has had the top United States university in her sights for a while.

“I realised that attending Harvard was the perfect opportunity for me,” said Achele.

“When I visited I was immediately welcomed into a warm and friendly, diverse community where people were committed to learning and working hard to get the best out of themselves, but also the best out of others.”

After her success at GCSE’s gaining 10 A*’s, Achele is currently working towards top grades in her Maths, Physical Education, Chemistry and Biology A Levels, which has made her a competitive applicant.

Achele’s acceptance means she will study at Harvard for the next four years.

Their liberal arts program means Achele will have the opportunity to select her courses from a wide range of options before finally choosing what she will concentrate in.

While studying at Harvard, Achele will continue to progress in rugby, playing on their D1 Women’s Rugby Team, who came second in the National Championships this year.

A Harrogate Grammar spokesman said: “She had lots of support from her teachers who wrote glowing recommendations and helped her throughout the whole process.

“Achele’s application was accepted in Harvard Early Action Programme, and she was highlighted as an exceptional candidate.

“If Achele accepts her Harvard offer she plans to concentrate in Biochemistry, take a wide breadth of courses and make the most of her once in a lifetime opportunity, before going on to study medicine at postgraduate level.”