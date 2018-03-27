Harrogate student wins translation competition

Harrogate Grammar School French A Level students Issy Murray and Amy Barrett recently took part in the first annual national French Translation Competition for A Level students.

As part of their outreach to secondary schools, for several years the Department of Languages, Information and Communications has organised a Spanish Translation Competition aimed at current A Level students. This year, for the first time a French Translation Competition has also been organised, giving A Level French students the same opportunity.

Candidates received a copy of the original comic strip “Gadgets pour contes de fées”, written by Charles Perrault and illustrated by the renowned French artist Marcel Gotlib.

Candidates had to translate the speech bubbles and text from French into English, demonstrating language skills and the ability to research the original stories to comprehend the cultural context of the satirical comic.

Amy won the competition and said: “I decided to take part because I wanted to improve my translation skills, learn some new vocabulary, and learn more about French culture.

“The comic strip was challenging in places, as it was not possible to translate each word literally.”

Miss Hentschel, Amy’s A Level French teacher added: “We’re thrilled Amy won the Translation Competition.”

She added: “Her success is a real credit to her conscientious attitude and motivation to immerse herself in the culture of the language she is studying. We are very proud of both Amy and Issy’s entries.”