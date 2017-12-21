Harrogate Song for Christmas 2017: Marton cum Grafton Primary School

The lunchtime singing club is a recent addition to extra-curricular opportunities at Marton cum Grafton C of E Primary School but the children were very excited to have something to work towards.

Early years teacher Catherine Williams said: "Our talented singers range from Year one up to Year six and are looking forward to putting on a mini concert for their parents in the new year, as well as hoping to sing as part of the school's end of term Christmas service at Christ Church in Marton cum Grafton.

Marton cum Grafton Primary School's lunchtime singing club

"We have chosen to share the song 'Do you see what I see?' for the Christmas feature."