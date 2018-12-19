Harrogate school to get new 3G pitch?

One of Harrogate's most successful secondary schools may be about to get a new 3G pitch with floodlighting.

A planning notice has gone up at St Aidan's Church of England High School on Oatlands Drive in Harrogate.

New 3G pitch? The planning notice at St Aidan's

This academy status school with approximately 2,500 students and a sixth form has applied for 'change of use' for an existing grassed football pitch.

If passed by Harrogate Borough Council's planning committee, St Aidan's would be in line to build a new 3G artifical grass pitch with perimeter fencing, floodlighting and a new access path.

The deadline for any residents wishing to comment on the school's new pitch at Harrogate Borough Council's planning portal on its website is Wednesday, January 9.

