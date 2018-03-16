Harrogate pupil achieves place at Royal School of Ballet in London

A student at St John Fisher High School has plenty to celebrate as he has achieved a place at the Royal School of Ballet in London.

Amos Child, a Year seven student in Harrogate has been going to gymnastics since he was 4 years of age, but over the last couple of years he has gravitated towards dance.

The first solo dance Amos ever performed in front of an audience was at the St John Fisher KS3 Arts Festival in October last year, when he had only been at high school a few weeks.

His natural talent was evident and Miss Emily, of Cornell Dance School, suggested he audition for the Royal Ballet School.

From over 850 applicants at the first auditions, he received a call back to a final audition last month with a place being offered two days later with immediate effect.

He will be greatly missed by the students and staff of the school, but they wish him every success with his new, exciting opportunity in London.