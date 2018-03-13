Harrogate Grammar School students visit Houses of Parliament

The Student Leadership Team from Harrogate Grammar School recently visited the Houses of Parliament.

Local MP Andrew Jones gave the students a detailed tour of the House of Lords and the House of Commons, explaining to students key political processes.

Deputy Head Girl, Izzy Wood, said: "I found our visit to the Houses of Parliament really interesting. I particularly enjoyed listening to debates in the House of Commons, as it felt like I was a spectator of history being made. It was exciting being surrounded by such important conversations."

Head of Sixth Form, Neil Renton, said "Our Student Leadership Team have made a significant contribution to school and this visit encouraged them to reflect on their own leadership. It was particularly rewarding to see how our students engaged with the history of the Houses of Parliament and also the current political changes that are taking place."