Grove Academy teach lessons of World War One

Lessons at Grove Academy took on a World War One theme leading up to the 100 year Armistice.

The Harrogate-based pupil referral school worked to bring the history, stories and statistics of the war to life, with many learning about the Great War for the first time.

“With this type of experience we are trying to mould responsible citizens of the future who have a sense of history and belonging and who feel they have a stake in society,” said Chris Kitson, teacher/PSHE Lead.

And pupils, who are not able to access mainstream education, were helped to create a memorial garden behind the school, complete with rose bushes, a cherry tree and hand–knitted poppies.

The youngsters also made 100 small poppy crosses and held a school assembly, with film and poetry, highlighting the sacrifice, tragedy and suffering experienced during the war.

After the assembly the students went outside to plant their crosses in the memorial garden.

This was followed by a traditional service of remembrance and a well-observed two-minute silence with all the staff and students taking part together.