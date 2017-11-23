Good news for Nidderdale High in latest Ofsted report

Nidderdale High School is celebrating success with the publication of their most recent Ofsted inspection findings.

The school was once again judged to be good and getting even better. Leadership, Teaching, Behaviour, Personal Development and Progress were all singled out for praise in the report published recently.

Head of School, Kath Jordan, said: “I am delighted that all areas of school have been judged good and that our continued commitment to excellence is recognised not just through our impressive GCSE outcomes for our students but also through Ofsted’s recognition that teaching, behaviour and progress are all ‘good and improving’.

“Nidderdale High School is a truly inclusive school and we were so pleased to be able to demonstrate to Ofsted that we ‘meet the needs of all’ students; whether that is challenging the most able to achieve A* and grade 9 across a wide range of subjects or supporting those who have additional needs or barriers to their learning. All students make good or better progress and this is clearly acknowledged in our recent report.”

The school continues to develop its partnerships with other local schools through the provision of expert SENCo support and specialist PE teaching in local primary schools.

Susan Reid, Chair of Governors at Nidderdale said: “We are so pleased that ‘strong’ and ‘effective leadership’ at Nidderdale High School has been highlighted by Ofsted. We are committed to supporting and working in partnership with our local primary schools as we explore a range of options for working together to provide an excellent education in the Dale from Early Years through to the High School and beyond to bespoke post-16 provision which is delivered through an exciting partnership with Adult Learning and Skills Service and Upper Nidderdale Landscape Partnership”

The future is bright for Education in Nidderdale as the High School becomes the fourth school in the Dale to be reaffirmed as good this year, following good judgements for Glasshouses Community Primary in February, Fountains Earth Lofthouse CE Primary in April and St Cuthbert’s CE Primary in October. The determination of the respective Headteachers and Governing Bodies to achieve excellence can only bring about even better results in future.