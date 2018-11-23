Going to the movies to aid needy children

Pupils from Harrogate’s Ashville College have “gone to the movies” to help raise money for this year’s annual Children in Need appeal.

Youngsters in the prep and senior school paid to dress as film characters, including the Pink Ladies from Grease, Harry Potter, and Minions.

Ashville Headmaster Richard Marshall said: “Whilst Children in Need is always great fun, there is a serious underlying message, and that is the money that we raise goes to help children both at home and abroad who are less fortunate than our pupils.”

“Charity is one of Ashville’s core values and it is always a pleasure to see the pupils taking their charitable commitments very seriously.”