GCSE prize presentation awards

Richard Noake, Diocesan Director of Education, presented the awards at St Aidan’s GCSE presentation evening and gave an inspiring speech to students, parents, carers and teachers.

The audience also listened to beautiful music and heard from Mr John Wood who delivered an extremely positive Headteachers report celebrating the GCSE success of this year group.

As well as receiving their certificates, 49 students were presented with individual subject awards, academic achievement awards and awards for courage and determination.

A spokesman said: “St Aidan’s were absolutely delighted with our results last summer and wish to congratulate each and every one of their students and teachers again for all their hard work.”

* Send your school news to: news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk