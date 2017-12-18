Free transport for special needs pupils in North Yorkshire faces consultation

A plan must be put in place to support people with special needs or disabilities accessing education if a county transport scheme is cut say campaigners.

North Yorkshire County Council will decide next week whether to hold a public consultation on the home to school transport policy, a scheme providing support for pupils aged 16 and over with special needs or disabilities. Pointing to a rising disabled population and a lack of government funding the county council has said it is looking at options for a potential saving of £2 million a year.

However Disability Action Yorkshire, a charity group based in Harrogate, have said that losing this service would be a huge concern for students and their families. If changes go ahead then an alternative should be put forward says Chief Executive, Jackie Snape.

She said:"NYCC are indeed one of the few authorities still providing transport for disabled younger people to access education after the age of 16. Understandably withdrawal of this transport would be a huge concern to the people concerned and their families, but we would hope that there would be a period of fair consultation with those views listened to carefully.

"We would hope that any decision would include a structured plan to increase supporting students towards greater travel independence which in turn supports progression into adulthood.

She added: "We would also like to see some consideration of the availability of wheelchair accessible transport, including taxis. This is already an issue that has a knock on effect on the wider disabled community and would need to be taken into consideration."

The county council have so far made £152 million in savings so far, due to increasingly thinning amount of government funding it has to find another £43 million to cut by 2019/20. This is around 34 per cent of the councils over all budget.

Transport costs for special needs pupils are expected to rise to £30 million by 2025 according to current population trends, the council currently have a budget of £5 million for the scheme.

Four options are on the table for the consultation, first looking at removal of the free service for 16 to 18 year olds from September 2018, bringing it line with the mainstream services. Those in receipt of the benefit would however still get free home school provision, while current students would receive the transport to complete their studies.

Recognition could be made for post 19 year-old students as adults in education, identifying their needs in line with adult social care assessments.

Costs of the parental transport allowance, for all statutory aged children, could be increased from 30 to 45p per mile where there is no other local authority commissioned transport available.

Finally a enhanced mileage rate could be introduced, based on the need for eligible children and young people with special needs or disabilities.

Coun Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Education and Skills said: "“We are one of the few councils left which continues to provide free post-16 home to school transport for those with special needs or disabilities”

"But as austerity continues our decisions get tougher. We hope people will see that we are making every attempt to be fair, that we are consulting with parents, carers and families concerned and that we continue to look for ways to protect the sustainability of front-line services”

He added: "We have held out for free transport provision for those with special educational needs or disability for as long as possible, but our budgetary pressures are unrelenting."

“These proposals have been very carefully considered and with a view to balance and to sustainable services which best meet the needs of families. Indeed they offer real improvement for some families of statutory age children, as well as savings for the council, enabling families to take control of their own home to school transport. They may also provide sufficient funding for families to acquire their own vehicle if they do not currently own a car.

“Currently transport for single passenger journeys (eg in a taxi) for statutory age pupils with special needs or disability is £2.2 per annum and the average cost of sole passenger transport is in the region of £20k a year."

A further consultation is currently scheduled in the spring, covering the strategic planning for special needs and disabilities education provision in the county.