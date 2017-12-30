Finance adds up for pupil

Rossett Acre Primary pupil Willem Atton Astill has won the Moneysene 2017 competition.

As part of their financial education, pupils at Rossett Acre entered the national primary schools contest.

They learnt about ways to keep their money safe, the risks associated with spending online and identified the consequences of scams.

Every child in Mrs Williams’ class completed an entry and Willem’s work was entered for which he was announced the UK winner.

Mrs Williams explained: “The understanding and empathy he demonstrated in relation to scam victims was second to none and far beyond his years.”

Willem has won £1,000 for his school.