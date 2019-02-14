Exchange adds up for education

Teachers from Harrogate Grammar-based Yorkshire Ridings Maths Hub are taking part in the fifth exchange with Shanghai schools.

Last December two specialists - Matthew Davies of Scarborough and Emily Crankshaw of St Peter’s in Harrogate - spent time at Shanghai Normal University learning about the system and observed mathematics teaching from Year 2 to Year 6.

“This is about sharing good practice,” said Mr Davies, Assistant Maths Hub Lead for the Yorkshire North Coast region and Primary Mastery Specialist. “Particularly around teaching for mastery, teaching smaller steps and in greater depth.

“Through observing Shanghai teachers who have been teaching in this way for decades, we can share those opportunities.

“This strips the maths concepts right back to the very beginning.

“We can take the principles and look at how they can work in the curriculum in the UK.”

In return, teachers Lu Yong and Chen Jiajun, two highly talented teachers from Shanghai, are now visiting Northstead Community Primary in Scarborough.

While they are here, they will be sharing the practice of mastery maths and teaching mathematics in Year 3 and Year 4.

Chen will be teaching repeated addition leading to multiplication in Year 3, while Lu is focusing on Year 4.

“This last 10 days I have witnessed pupils demonstrate a real depth of understanding which was evidenced by the depth of their explanations of the key relationships that were being taught,” said Colin Prestwich, Maths Hub Lead and Executive Faculty Leader of Maths at Harrogate Grammar.