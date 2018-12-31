Electric bus arrives at Rossett

One of Harrogate’s new electric buses recently visited Rossett Acre school to mark the vehicle being named after the school.

Headteacher, Corrine Penhale said: “We carry out lots of Eco work at Rossett Acre and this fits in brilliantly with our curriculum.

“This year we are striving to achieve the Eco-Schools Green Flag which will be a wonderful achievement.

“It is so important to look after our planet now, and for future generations, and this is something we care deeply about at Rossett Acre. “

She added: “We have recently been discussing what issues concern our children the most about our planet; climate change, improved recycling, animals becoming extinct – saving them, plastic pollution (especially in the oceans) and the use of palm oil, destroying rainforests all feature very highly.

“The electric buses will help to contribute towards reducing climate change and we will be very proud to see our name on it as it travels around our community.”