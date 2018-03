The debating team from St Aidan’s Church of England High School came out on top at the recent NE Regional Final of the Mace.

The team, consisting of Patrick Toulson and Frankie Ryan-Casey were part of six schools who took part in three debates.

The pair are now through to the National Finals which will take place at the end of this month in London.

They have been drawn against Dulwich College and the Harrogate school would like to wish them all the best in the finals.