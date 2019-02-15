Dales outdoor adventure for Rossett pupils

Youngsters at Harrogate’s Rossett School tackled a range of pursuits designed to boost team-building and confidence in a recent visit to an outdoor education centre.

Year 8 and 9 students at the Green Lane school joined the residential trip to Marrick Priory in the Yorkshire Dales.

They undertook activities including climbing, abseiling, orienteering, a high ropes course and the leap of faith. In the evening, students took part in a night walk and enjoyed team games.

The visit was to support students in forging new skills, encourage teamwork and friendship, and promote personal challenge and responsibility.

Rossett School teacher and Duke of Edinburgh co-ordinator Caroline Jackson led the trip. She said: “It is a wonderful outdoor education experience and, in particular, I was keen to encourage navigation and map reading abilities through our orienteering exercises.

“The adventure gives students the chance not only to try out new outdoor activities but to challenge themselves in a positive way and discover their full potential.