Cundall Manor pupil wins NCO place

Cundall Manor School pupil is trumpeting his own success after receiving an invite to play with the National Children’s Orchestra.

Henry Porter, aged 10, has secured his place at the Under 10s NCO playing the trumpet following a successful audition. As part of the NCO Henry will join his fellow young musicians for a residential course in Dorset during the summer.

Jenny Porter, Henry’s mum, said: “Henry heard an advert for the National Children’s Orchestra on Classic FM on the drive in to school one morning and really wanted to audition for it.

“Henry has only been playing the Trumpet for just under three years and for the audition he had to play a couple of contrasting pieces and compete sight reading which he got an excellent report back for and thankfully secured himself a place.”

Henry hopes the experience of playing with the NCO will help him gain his Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) Grade 5 in the next few months.