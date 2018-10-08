Construction set to begin on £2 million sixth form for Knaresborough's King James's School

Work is set to start on a new £2 million sixth-form centre for King James School in Knaresborough.

Construction of the new building begins next Monday (October 15), behind the existing sixth-form centre at the school. This will remain in use as work is carried out, but the building has now 'reached the end of its life', according to North Yorkshire County Council, and it will be demolished once the new facility is completed.

Along with providing upgraded facilities for the school it will also help work to expand its partnership with neighbouring Boroughbridge High School.

Headteacher of King James Carl Sugden said: “King James’s School Sixth Form has delivered excellent A Level results for students for many years, regularly placing us in the top 20 per cent of A Level providers in the country. This is a wonderful opportunity to bring the accommodation for the Sixth Form up to the high standards of the teaching.

"The students will benefit massively from the high-quality facilities and, as we extend our Sixth Form partnership with Boroughbridge High School, it will provide additional capacity.”

The centre, which is funded by NYCC, will include a new study space, seminar rooms, common room, and careers provision. It will also see two adjacent temporary classrooms removed from the site.

NYCC Patrick Mulligan, Executive Member for Schools, said: “We are delighted to start work on this important centre for the school. King James is a very good school which has high aspirations for its students and this new centre will be a wonderful teaching and learning space that is entirely fit for purpose.”

While new car parking spaces will be installed, pull-in bays will also be put in place to help alleviate the pressure on King James Road - with better access being created for school buses.

The scheme has been designed by Align Property Partners and Simpson (York) Limited is the principal contractor for the work.