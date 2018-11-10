Celebrating sports achievements

Students who have made an outstanding contribution in the field of sport have been applauded at Rossett school’s Sports Presentation Evening.

The annual event celebrates sporting achievement across the school, with medals, trophies and certificates presented to pupils in Years 8 to 11.

This year’s special guest speaker was Simon Weaver, manager at Harrogate Town Football Club, who gave an honest and inspiring talk.

Detailing his early sporting career, and the successes and set-backs he has encountered along the way, Mr Weaver discussed the importance of a positive and resilient mindset. He also talked about his philosophy of recruiting young players such as ex-Rossett student Liam Kitching.

Members of Rossett Jazz played the musical accompaniment as the talented teams and individuals collected their awards.

Among the many awards presented on the evening were some for Outstanding Achievement, which went to Milly Moncrieff for GB Dressage, George Papadopoullos for Dance and Matty Bird for Cricket, along with Gracie Ridley who received the GCSE Award and Abi Smith the BTEC Award.

Director of Sports Studies, Ryan Bradshaw, said: “The Sports Presentation Evening is a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate our students’ sporting talent and everything that’s amazing about PE at Rossett.

“Last year we were involved in 247 fixtures and our students demonstrated real skill, commitment and drive to reach new sporting goals.

“We were delighted to welcome Simon Weaver to this year’s event and discover more about his sporting career and to celebrate the recent success of Harrogate Town.

“At Rossett, we put a lot of emphasis on developing sporting talent and the presentation evening is an excellent way to acknowledge everyone’s hard work.”