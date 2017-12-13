Carols tradition at hospital

Children from St Roberts Catholic Primary School delighted visitors to Harrogate Hospital last week by singing carols at the turning on of the Christmas lights.

Year 6 pupils joined the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Anne Jones, hospital chaplain Father Jim Leavy and Nigel the donkey to celebrate the start of the Christmas Season.

Hospital visitors and health workers joined in the carol singing and short service led by Reverend David Payne, Chaplaincy Team Leader.

Head Boy, Edwin Ronay and Head Girls Freya Ward turned on the lights.

“We really enjoy carol singing and to be able to sing at the hospital makes it more special because we feel like we are a part of the community and helping to spread some Christmas joy,” said Edwin.

Freya added: “Nigel the donkey was really well behaved, we thought he might be a little bit grumpy having to stand around quietly but he was lovely.”