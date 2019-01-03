Building on Foundations of Town football

Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation has been out and about passing on their top tips to schoolchildren in the area.

Over 120 Year 5 and 6 pupil from Harrogate and District showcased their footballing skills recently by taking part in the Harrogate Schools Sport Partnership Finals afternoon at the CNG Stadium.

The competition consisted of local qualifying rounds across the district resulting in six girls and six boys teams taking part in the finals with the winning teams going on to represent Harrogate Town AFC in the U11’s National League Cup Competition in 2019.

Iain Service - Development Manager for Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation was there to help, co-ordinate and support on the day.

“The schools finals are a celebration of all the hard work of pupils and staff within local schools,” he said.

“There have been some fantastic skills on show, but more importantly some excellent displays of teamwork, honesty and respect from everyone involved.”

And Harrogate Town AFC gave a talk to pupils at Willow Primary about a career in football.

A Foundation spokesman said: “A career within football doesn’t always have to be centered around being a player. There are dozens of roles from matchday stewards to junior coaches.”

Held over two days, Willowtree Primary School in Harrogate organised a careers event that showcased local businesses and professions that may be of interest to pupils.

With the growth of the Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation and the progress made within the club Iain, was there to provide information and career advice.

“Willowtree Primary School is very familiar to Harrogate Town AFC,” said Iain.

“Not only with the proximity to the CNG Stadium, but also the values and culture making sure all pupils have an opportunity to learn and develop a routine to be healthy (both physically and mentally).”

Iain added: “The opportunity to visit the school and speak to pupils was fantastic. They were polite, respectful and had dozens of questions.”

One of the main aims of the day was to re-inforce the importance of working hard to achieve dreams.

Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation is keen to continue its work with Willowtree.