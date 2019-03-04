Budding young apprentices test their skills

Barkston Ash Catholic Primary School recently held their annual Apprentice Challenge in a bid to find some budding entrepreneurs.

The initiative has run at the school for the past five years and sees each Class 5 pupil given a £4 loan for their business to create and execute a business plan.

Over the course of three months, pupils worked to design, devise and build a business with innovative products ranging from a large variety of Christmas gifts, crafts, decorations, quirky Lego photo frames, to slime, cutie teddies and jewellery.

Pupils used a number of creative tools to market and sell their products including hiring stalls at the School’s Christmas Fayre, social media and various marketing literature and advertisements.

After three months, the challenge culminated in the pupils presenting their business plans, products and results to a boardroom of judges.

The young moguls raised an incredible profit of £1,800 which will be donated to several local charities.

The initial day in the boardroom resulted in four finalists - Isabella Sowden and Honor Luke, Sophie Groot, Elenia O’Donnell and Lauren Lilley, and Emma Phillips and Libby Turton.

These finalists had an hour to prepare for further questions and analysis in another presentation later that day, highlighting why they should win and provide a further business plan detailing how they could expand their business. Plus face another grilling from the judging panel.

After careful consideration Sophie Groot and her Barkston Cake Topper Business was declared the winner.

Ecstatic Sophie said: “I was really excited to win. It was a really good experience.”

She added: “It was hard work but my family helped too - although I did have to pay them too!”

Mr Power, Headteacher at Barkston Ash was also very proud of this year’s cohort and their amazing business ideas.

“The whole class worked very hard and presented incredibly well. The children enjoyed the experience and developed their literacy and maths skills as well as their understanding of businesses.”