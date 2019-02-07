Boys through to table tennis finals

Harrogate Grammar School’s U13 Boys Table Tennis team are through to the Regionals after two nail-biting competitions.

They were crowned champions in the first; the Harrogate Schools competition, which then took them through to the Zonal finals at Kirkby Stephen Grammar School in Cumbria.

Competition was tough with each of the four boys playing two singles matches against two different players (eight matches in total).

They lost to national champions St Mary’s College, Hull but went on to draw with Kirkby Stephen Grammar School and beat Kings School, Tynemouth.

As runners up they go through to the Regional Finals held in Grantham later this month.

Team member Anish Johar has only been playing table tennis for a year, is very talented and currently plays for Burn Bridge. He is joined on the U13 team by Eshan Saeed who currently plays for Spa. Leo and Oscar Murray, brothers in Years 7 and 8, play for Harrogate Grammar league.

Pictured are Anish Johar, Oscar Murray, Eshan Saeed and Leo Murray