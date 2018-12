Children of Oatlands Infant School in Harrogate got ready for Christmas by enjoying bedtime stories with Santa.

The children returned after school in their pyjamas, slippers and dressing gowns to listen to a range of stories, read in the classrooms, and were joined by the special visitor who also read to the children and wished them a Merry Christmas.

The Oatlands Infant School PTA regularly runs bedtime stories events.