Baldersby joins Hope Trust

Baldersby St James Church of England Primary is the latest school to join York-based Hope Learning Trust, , taking the multi-academy trust’s total of partner schools to seven.

Baldersby converted to academy status on 1 September 1 and the school, in the village of Baldersby St James midway between Thirsk and Ripon, will become Baldersby St James Church of England Primary School.

Headteacher, Mr Nigel Stewart, said: “We are delighted to be part of this growing and successful multi-academy trust.

“We have been working alongside Hope for some time now and for us, the decision to join the Hope family was easy.

“As a school with a Church of England foundation, our ethos and values dovetail perfectly with Hope’s beliefs and commitments.

“We’re excited about our future within the Trust and are looking forward to the opportunities that belonging to Hope brings.”

The Hope Learning Trust, which was initially founded by York schools, Manor CE Academy and Poppleton Ouesbank Primary, now also includes Vale of York Academy, Barlby High School, Burton Green Primary, Forest of Galtres Anglican Methodist Primary and now Baldersby St James.

Hope’s CEO, Brian Crosby, added: “The school has been part of the community for over 160 years and we are committed to ensuring that the school retains its heritage and identity.

“All of our schools have their own unique identities and these differences will continue to be celebrated, but joining the Hope Learning Trust provides a mutual benefit of sharing resources and offering more choice and greater opportunities for the children and staff.

“We are delighted to welcome Baldersby St James to the Trust.”