Ashville festival aids food bank

Ashville Prep School has held its harvest festival in aid of Harrogate District Food Bank.

The annual service, attended by parents and grandchildren and held in the school’s Soothill Hall, heard from the charity’s Project Manager, Lucy Stewart about its work.

Ahead of the Harvest Festival, the pupils were asked to donate packets and tins of food as well as toiletries, which are then distributed to needy people via a voucher system.

Harrogate District Food Bank was founded by local churches and community groups and works out of three locations – Mowbray Community Church, Harrogate, Life Destiny Church in Starbeck and Knaresborough’s Holy Trinity Church.

Ashville’s Director of Prep School, Simon Asker said: “Our Harvest Festival is the first major church service of the new academic year, and one that has charity at its centre.”

He added: “I was delighted that Lucy Stewart from Harrogate District Food Bank was able to join us. Thanks to her talk, the children got an appreciation of the work the charity does and how it helps those less fortunate than themselves.”