Anti-bullying ambassador scheme to launch at Nidderdale High

Students are taking responsibility for supporting one another as Nidderdale High School prepares to launch a new anti-bullying ambassador scheme.

Roughly 10 pupils from year seven to nine are to receive training from the school and offer peer-to-peer support as part of the initiative which launches in early March.

The scheme is one of three planned at the school and follows students coming forward after one of the school's half term NICE (Nidderdale Independence Challenge and Enrichment) days, covering topics such as staying safe online.

Headteacher, Kath Jordan said: "All three initiatives will give our young people the opportunity to develop their leadership qualities and a sense of social responsibility. It is really important to us as a school that we are equipping our young people with the skills and developing the qualities they will need for success in adult life alongside their academic success.

"I am delighted that students are engaging with the really important topics we cover in NICE days in a meaningful and proactive way. Young people can be really powerful agents for change within their peer group and it is good to know that we are developing students at Nidderdale High School who want to support each other and make a difference in people's lives."

The ambassadors will offer fellow students mentoring and run a confidential post box system, for issues to be raised anonymously.

The school is also set to host primary school pupils in March for year seven and eight students to help lead lessons. Alongside plans for a creative writing project it is believed to offer a chance for the visiting pupils to learn about the transition to secondary school.

A learning mentor scheme will also launch later this year, with year nine to 10 pupils applying for a position at St Cuthbert's Church of England Primary School. They would be assisting with after-school provision, helping with