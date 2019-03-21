Algerian officials learn about school

Senior Algerian government officials, including the minister for education, stopped off at Harrogate Grammar school recently to learn more about England’s education system in order to shape their own.

They spoke to teachers about the curriculum, academic progress, pastoral support and inclusion.

Staff from the Grove Academy, including Pete Turner Head of Outdoor ed, also spoke about the work that the Academy does as an Outstanding example of a Pupil Referral unit.

A spokesman said the visitors took away a huge amount of information from the tours.