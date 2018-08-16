A-levels 2018: Harrogate District results in full

Students across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Nidderdale, Ripon and Wetherby are receiving their A-level results today (Thursday).

Here are the results from the schools.

St Aidan’s and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form, Harrogate

J Abbott dram and theat*, perf arts*, anc history; A Adjei-Kyem geol, geog; M Ainsworth photy; E Allinson psychol, photy, geog; G Allinson chem*, maths*, biol**; A Andrews dance, geog, phys; Z Andrews textiles, sociol, busi; K Angstmann psychol, rel studs, health and soc c; Z Armour apld sci, fine art, eng lang; E Armstrong ict, health and soc c, apld busi; D Asistol fren; M Astley econ, maths, busi; C Atherton eng lit*, geog*, hist*, epq**; D Atkinson sociol**, psychol, busi; H Avery Btec t&t, perf arts, drama and theat; C Bailey health and soc c2, photy; E Bailey-Hague eng lang*, psychol*, mus, epq; H Baker chem**, maths**, frth maths**, dram and theat**; E Barclay eng lit, drama and theat, hist; S Barker chem, maths, biol* ; E Barkham dance, med studs*, eng lit; L Barlow photy, rel studs*; E Barrow phys**, maths**, frth maths**; H Beaton phys, chem, maths; C Belcher (Lewis) photy, eng lang and lit, graphic com*; C Bendall psychol*, chem, biol*; N Bennett prod des, graphic com*; R Bernard pe, sociol*, psychol; Z Berrill phys, biol*, chem*; S Bhamani hist, psychol; A Bhogal chem, biol*, phys; A Birch chem**, maths*, frth maths**, phys**; O Black eng lit*, span, hist**; R Black food, econ, busi; S Blackley med studs, geog, graphic com; J Bloodgood econ*, comp sci, gov and polits*; I Boocock maths, chem, phys, epq; C Botha biol, dance, health and soc c; C Bowe psychol, hist, eng lit; M Bowler psychol, maths, busi; L Boyle hist, psychol, biol; T Bracewell fren, germ*, drama and theat*; E Bradbury hist, psychol, biol; H Brady Btec t&t*, health and soc c; L Brennan chem*, maths, biol*; M Brennan dance, psychol, geog; N Brennan prod des, photy, graphic com, epq; M Brook chem*, comp sci*, maths*, biol; O Brook chem, biol, anc history; S Brooks phys, biol, maths; E Brooksbank geol, geog, gov and polits; N Brotheridge phys* , gov and polits*, maths*; G Brown food*, maths, chem; K Brown busi, ; E Bryant maths, chem, phys; A Budrewicz health and soc c2, rel studs, polish; G Burns econ, eng lit**, rel studs*; C Burton health and soc c2, med studs; E Bygrave chem*, maths*, biol*; J Campagna econ, geog, biol; M Carter apld sci, photy, graphic com; A Cartwright biol, psychol, pe; M Casper dance, perf arts**, sociol; M Cawkill textiles, fine art, photy; C Charman geog, gov and polits, rel studs; P Cho food, geog, apld sci; E Churchill chem, geog*, maths**; J Clark geog**, psychol*, biol*; H Clarke dram and theat, psychol*, eng lit; L Clarke maths, chem, fren; P Clarkson geog, phys, Btec sp**; D Clay hist, eng lang and lit, rel studs; E Clegg art*, hist, sociol**; M Cockshutt gov and polits**, fren, rel studs*; R Cohen biol*, chem*, maths, epq* ; I Cole biol, chem, psychol, epq; M Collins maths*, frth maths, comp sci, epq*; S Colson hist, gov and polits*, apld busi**, epq; O Cooper hist, anc history, gov and polits; M Cope med studs*, psychol*, biol, epq; P Corrigan fren, med studs, eng lang and lit; S Crabtree eng lang, sociol, apld busi; S Cressey geog, dance; E Crook hist, chem, biol*; H Culloden photy, Btec sp**; J Dalrymple eng lit, stats*, rel studs*, epq; L Daly anc history, eng lit* , med studs*; D Davies apld busi, Btec t&t; M Davies geog* , gov and polits*, hist*; W Davies pe, psychol, rel studs; A Davies-Varnier phys, biol, maths; M Davis med studs, ict, apld busi; O Dawes chem, maths, phys; M Day psychol**, biol*, drama and theat*, epq; R Day eng lit**, hist*, drama and theat*; A De Martino eng lang*, fren*, eng lit*, ital*; L Dean chem*, geog*, biol**, epq*; J Denton gov and polits, hist, med studs; J Dewhurst phys; L Deyermond apld sci, psychol, apld busi; S Di Capua psychol, photy; S Dickinson maths, phys, chem, epq; A Diggle psychol*, maths, pe; M Dodds pe, biol, drama and theat; J Dodsworth sociol; A Downie apld busi, apld sci; S Drinkwater graphic com, stats, hist; E Dudley biol, psychol*, chem; S Duke , comp sci, phys; C Dumouchel mus tech, apld busi, mus; B Dunbar biol, phys, chem; I Edwards stats, ict, busi; J Elliott med studs*, busi, span; M Ellis food*, chem, biol**; S Ellis-Robertson geog, rel studs, maths; S English gov and polits**, maths*, hist**; W Everstead gov and polits* , geog, hist*; G Fattorini maths*, biol**, chem*, epq*; M Feasey eng lit, hist, maths; N Fenton econ, psychol, mus; S Fernando food, chem, rel studs; G Fernyhough textiles, hist, mus; G Finan food*, geog, chem; O Firth pe, apld busi, psychol; C Flanagan maths, phys, geog*; R Flannery maths, chem, hist; J Fletcher phys, chem, biol; D Flower econ, span, hist; C Font psychol*, fine art**, span**; I Forbes phys, gov and polits, maths; H Forster food, fine art* , geog*; E Fox eng lit, geog**, rel studs; U Foy eng lit**, fren, hist**, epq*; R Fraser biol, fren*, eng lit; W Freeman hist*, germ**, mus; N Fulcher prod des, phys, maths; F Fullwood anc history*, rel studs, drama and theat*; R Gallagher econ, psychol, hist; A Gartland maths, biol, chem; A Gibson eng lit* , hist**, span* , epq**; I Godkin-Helm art*, psychol, sociol*; S Goldring gov and polits; C Goldthorpe textiles, psychol, geog; S Gorebooth eng lang, gov and polits, hist; T Goring eng lit, phys, maths; T Goslin psychol, rel studs, sociol; E Gosling photy, med studs, sociol*; P Grabska Btec t&t, photy; B Grasperil phys, chem, maths; E Green eng lit*, epq**; K Grenham gov and polits**, hist**, eng lit**; F Grindrod maths**, econ*, chem; S Gumbley chem, phys, biol; F Gunn gov and polits, econ, eng lang*; A Hall dram and theat*, perf arts*, eng lit; C Hall econ*, hist, gov and polits**; G Hall biol, span, gov and polits, epq; L Hanahoe psychol**, span**, maths* ; R Hancock food, sociol, apld sci; J Handslip mus tech, anc history, mus; S Hardy pe, stats, geog; T Harper chem, stats*, geog*; C Harpham dram and theat*, perf arts**, anc history; J Harrington gov and polits, hist, psychol; P Harris Moore eng lit, fine art*, drama and theat; A Harwood econ*, geog*, biol, epq**; A Harwood maths, prod des; S Hawkes maths**, frth maths*, phys*, germ*, epq*; H Hayes geol, gov and polits, geog; E Hemingway dram and theat*, perf arts**, anc history; A Hewitt hist*, geog, maths; M Hey eng lit, health and soc c2*; F Heywood fren, , ; I Higham biol, chem, eng lit*; L Hill Smith maths**, frth maths*, phys*, chem*; O Hill Smith eng lit, hist, drama and theat**; C Hill hist, biol, chem, epq; G Hirst geog, med studs, psychol; J Hogan Btec t&t, eng lang, apld busi; L Holgate eng lang, geog, apld busi; M Holica health and soc c2, eng lang and lit; O Holmes pe, fren, span; K Holroyd dance, eng lit, drama and theat; S Hopkinson prod des, econ**, busi**; E Horner sociol, med studs*, rel studs; C Howard pe, psychol, apld sci; E Howes maths**, biol**, mus*; G Hryszko phys, psychol, maths* ; E Hunter psychol, gov and polits, hist*; L Hurlbatt sociol, busi; Z Hussain busi, pe; C Hynes med studs, Btec sp****; I I’Anson apld busi, dance, perf arts; L Ikpeme chem*, maths*, biol* ; E Jackson phys, chem, biol; M James maths, chem, rel studs; C Jameson biol*, psychol*, chem*; O Jessuk sociol, hist, eng lit; H Jones art, hist, gov and polits; D Jones-Williams phys, maths, chem; D Joyce gov and polits, med studs, anc history; M Karpynec phys, chem, maths; B Kaye dance, ict, health and soc c; C Kelly geol, ict; M Kelly sociol, health and soc c2; S Kelly art, biol, psychol; K Khalid psychol, eng lang, eng lit; N Khatker chem, psychol, rel studs*; R Kilcoin eng lang, sociol*, psychol; S Kirk med studs, photy, geog; N Kitcher psychol*, biol* , geog*; M Kitching Btec sp; T Knibbs ict, apld busi; M Knott chem, maths, biol*; M LaBonte dram and theat*, eng lit, anc history; R Lavelle psychol, eng lit, hist; D Law chem, phys; Y Law phys, maths, chem; D Lee chem; G Levy-Collins geog, eng lit, med studs; J Liang graphic com; H Liddle health and soc c2, busi; K Liddle fren, apld busi, span; E Lowry food, psychol, busi; M Lowson sociol, med studs, Btec sp****; R Lupton eng lit, gov and polits, hist*; K Luu sociol, econ, biol; E Luzha biol, chem*, maths* ; A Lydon hist, drama and theat*, biol; W Macey sociol, med studs, psychol; E Machin med studs, Btec sp**; K Mackinnon econ, geog, busi* ; L Mackintosh psychol, gov and polits, pe; D Macleod maths, prod des, phys; T Maeresera chem, biol, psychol*; A Magaji sociol, eng lit, health and soc c; K Manley textiles, apld busi; J Marshall apld sci, prod des, Btec sp****; L Marson psychol, health and soc c; I Martin sociol, health and soc c2; H Mather biol, psychol, geog; J Mather chem, maths, biol; E Maxwell maths*, biol*, chem, epq*; R Maxwell maths**, phys**, germ*, chem**; A McCorry art*, eng lang, eng lit; M McDermott hist**, gov and polits**, rel studs; O McDonnell geog, span, rel studs*; N McGrogan sociol, health and soc c2; R McKibbin fren**, maths*, frth maths*, anc history*; A McRobbie pe, dance, perf arts*; R Megaw geog, Btec t&t*, maths; T Megginson geog, psychol, Btec sp****; B Melling psychol, biol, gov and polits, epq; C Melody sociol, eng lang, geog; B Messenger maths*, frth maths, rel studs*, mus*; K Metheringham dram and theat*, hist, biol, epq**; E Micklethwait photy, psychol, eng lang; R Miller Btec t&t*, perf arts, health and soc c; C Million eng lang, psychol, sociol; K Milnes phys*, maths**, frth maths**, epq**; A Mitchell maths, chem, biol*; G Moodie dram and theat, biol, pe; R Moore hist*, eng lit*, maths* ; S Moore maths**, geog*, phys*; L Morland eng lang, drama and theat, perf arts; T Morrell art**, photy; J Moye eng lang, chem, biol; M Mulchinock hist, eng lang, busi; C Munt apld busi, Btec t&t**, graphic com; E Murphy psychol*, busi*, rel studs; L Myers fren, eng lang*, biol; O Nally food, econ, chem; S Newsome sociol, eng lit, rel studs*; S Nield phys*, maths*, chem; N Noble psychol, health and soc c, med studs; J Nugent gov and polits, econ, eng lang*; M Nunn hist, ict, apld busi; B Nurse gov and polits*, hist**, eng lit*; T Nyamhunga chem, maths, biol; D O’Connor food, health and soc c; O O’Connor gov and polits*, hist* , geog*; A Odell phys, geog*, biol*; T Oldham Davison busi, psychol; J Oledzki phys*, chem**, maths**; L O’Neill eng lang, med studs, eng lit; J O’Sullivan apld busi, hist, Btec sp***; G Owen psychol*, biol, geog*; C Oxley eng lit**, hist**, gov and polits**, epq*; J Parambath med studs, apld sci; N Parekh photy, eng lang and lit, sociol; J Parker biol, maths*, chem, epq*; L Parker chem**, maths**, frth maths**, phys**, epq**; A Parvin-Graham biol, chem, span; J Payler eng lit, econ, geog; Y Pearce biol*, maths**, chem*, epq**; T Pearson geog, biol, psychol; T Pedley maths, biol, chem*, mus*; L Pennock biol, chem, psychol; I Perry health and soc c2, rel studs; A Petit mus tech, ict**, eng lit; J Pettitt hist, eng lang, apld busi; E Philip econ*, biol*, maths*; J Plummer hist, gov and polits; E Pollard geog, eng lang, psychol; I Port eng lit, eng lang, drama and theat; A Potter maths, med studs; K Poulter maths**, frth maths**, comp sci*, phys* ; R Powley chem, biol, span; M Pridmore biol, dance*, geog, epq**; N Proctor gov and polits, psychol, hist; E Pryce biol, chem, span; J Quinn gov and polits, geog, med studs; J Raine econ*, hist, geog*; G Ramzan Ali maths*, frth maths, phys; A Raper-Rumoroso geog*, photy, span*; O Raper-Rumoroso span; T Rawlins ict, eng lang and lit, graphic com, epq; J Read eng lit* , drama and theat, rel studs*; J Reeves eng lang, eng lit, geog; L Reilly gov and polits*, hist, eng lit*; L Remington phys*, maths*, geog, epq; J Richardson chem* , maths*, biol*; S Riley food, busi, pe; A Roberts pe, eng lang and lit, biol; J Roberts chem, biol*, hist*; E Robinson eng lit, gov and polits, apld busi; J Robinson econ, maths, hist; E Rogers gov and polits, geog, psychol; A Romanec maths**, chem* , biol*; S Rooprai maths, frth maths, phys; O Rosenvinge food*, apld busi*, biol; J Rowe phys*, maths**, frth maths; A Sands geog, photy, biol; J Saphir phys, maths*, chem; S Saxby gov and polits, eng lang and lit, med studs; A Scholes psychol, stats, health and soc c; R Science geog, gov and polits, apld busi; S Scornaienchi psychol, span, eng lit; A Sedgman Btec t&t**, fren; R Seelig maths, biol, chem; H Shaftoe geol, anc history, chem; J Shah ict, gov and polits; T Sharp biol, geog, hist; J Sharpe phys, maths, chem; O Sharpley chem, fren, eng lit*, epq*; J Shearstone pe, geog, biol; L Sheehy eng lit*, psychol**, biol*; E Shires econ*, maths**, chem**; T Shires textiles, med studs; M Siakeu Malieugoue econ, biol, chem; L Silaja maths*, frth maths, comp sci, phys, epq**; D Silva anc history, apld busi; E Slight biol*, maths*, chem; E Smith biol*, chem, maths; G Smith phys*, maths**, frth maths*; N Snowdon biol, drama and theat, gov and polits* ; A Sobiewska sociol, econ, psychol; J Sonmez apld busi, ict*; H Soper chem, phys* , maths, epq*; A Sowray fren, busi, drama and theat; S Spence fine art, photy; K Spencer phys*, maths*, rel studs*; M Staker textiles, Btec t&t**, photy; J Starr dram and theat*, hist, eng lit; J Stocks geol, geog; H Stuart-Mills maths, chem, geog; D Summersall psychol, health and soc c2; K Sunley chem, biol; D Sutcliffe chem*, maths*, biol*; J Suttill chem, eng lit, biol; C Swales apld sci, health and soc c2; J Sylvester maths, drama and theat; L Talic eng lang, health and soc c2; H Taylor geog, psychol, busi; J Teodori-Faith anc history, eng lit, med studs; M Thethy gov and polits, dance, eng lang*; P Thomas eng lit, psychol; E Thoma-Stemmet eng lit**, fren*, hist*, epq*; M Thomson biol, chem, maths; A Thopte biol, chem, rel studs; E Thornhill eng lang, photy, graphic com; K Thornton maths, biol*, chem, epq; S Tiffany econ, stats, apld busi; O Tinker econ, hist*, gov and polits*; D Titman prod des, graphic com*; P Toulson chem, maths*, gov and polits; H Tribe geog, ict, busi; A Turner psychol, med studs, mus; C Turner maths*, chem*, span; M Tutesigensi mus tech, ict, med studs; C Unsworth maths*, geog, biol; P Van Zelst econ, hist, gov and polits; R Wade chem**; J Wadsworth prod des, graphic com; G Waite eng lang, sociol, apld busi; H Walker gov and polits, hist; M Walker eng lit*, maths, drama and theat**; R Walwyn eng lit, drama and theat, geog; S Ward dance, perf arts*, graphic com; T Warren med studs, photy, graphic com; M Wass eng lang and lit, health and soc c; K Watkins Btec t&t*, eng lit, sociol; M Watts eng lang, eng lit*, rel studs, epq; R Wharton hist*, fren, pe*; H Whitaker dram and theat, eng lit, rel studs; J Whitehead pe, stats, psychol; J Whiteley pe, psychol, geog; B Whittaker maths*, chem, phys; F Whitworth fren**, span**, maths*; K Wicken geog, dance, med studs; G Widdows econ*, maths*, geog*; E Wild maths, busi, hist; T Wild maths, phys, anc history; C Wilkinson biol, chem, rel studs; H Willcock biol, psychol* , rel studs*; C Wilson dance, photy, sociol*; J Wilson maths, chem, biol; J Wilson gov and polits, geog, hist; L Wilson eng lang, psychol, fren; J Windle phys*, biol*, maths**; E Winn ict; M Withyman pe, rel studs, hist; E Witty biol*, psychol**, graphic com**; F Worley dram and theat, geog*, rel studs, epq**; D Wray maths, biol, chem*; Y Yau chem, biol, rel studs; E Young textiles, eng lit, apld busi; J Young hist*, geog*, biol; G Zawadzki photy, ict; H Zbogar-Ward psychol*, biol, sociol*.

Harrogate Ladies College

A Abdukalykova busi studs, psychol, maths, russ*; R Alimi biol, chem, maths; K Anantakoon busi studs, art, photy; R Bosah psychol*, biol, chem; A Bourgeois hist, eng lang**, eng lit; E Brown psychol, biol, eng lit; M Brown hist*, fren**, eng lit*; M Cannon psychol, eng lang, art**; G Caton geog*, dram theat studs, mus; L Chen biol*, phys, maths*, chin*; Yuetong Chen maths, chin, art; Yuru Chen maths**, frth maths*, chin; P Chittasirinuwat psychol, biol*, maths; J Claridge class civil*, maths*, latin*, rel studs*; J Correa hist, psychol; S Elbortoukaly hist, dram theat studs, rel studs; I Embley biol*, chem, phys, span; E Greenwood class civil, fren, span; E Harris psychol*, biol*, chem; A Harrison biol*, chem, span; R Hill hist*, psychol**, eng lit**; X Hua physics, maths, chin*; C Ji account, maths**, frth maths*, chin; M Kovalevych busi studs, psychol, germ; russ*; C Lai busi studs, psychol, chin, photy; C Leong busi studs, maths, chin; K Leung account, busi studs, chin*; Y Li textiles**, chin, art; M Osadchenko psychol, russ*, rel studs; S Ranic biol**, chem*, maths*; N Saville hist, biol, chem; B Sio Feather mus, fren, chin, art**; I Stijepovic biol*, phys*, maths*; Y Sun physics, maths*, frth maths, chin*; C Ubah busi studs*, psychol, rel studs; L Walch biol, chem, eng lit; K Warren class civil, fren*, eng lit; C Yeung psychol, biol, chin*; S Yip phys, maths*, frth math, chin; S You busi studs, chin**; K Zheng maths, frth maths, chin*; X Zhuang maths*, frth maths, chin*; R Zou chem, phys, maths, chin.

Boroughbridge High School

M Anderson art and des, photy, health and soc c; H Beasley chem, prod des, maths*, phys; M Brown photy; C Burgoyne biol, chem, health and soc c; C Burton busi studs; H Cale art and des, eng lit; A Craven eng lit**, hist, span*; E Elgie eng lit, geog, maths; H Grant hist; S Headford geog, mus, rel studs; L Kingsford eng lit, fren, psychol; A Morgan biol, maths, psychol; E Morgan biol, maths, psychol; B Mudge chem, maths*, phys*; J Newboult chem, phys; G Owens busi studs, pe; J Rhodes biol, busi studs, geog; J Rimmer eng lit, geog, psychol; G Robinson eng lit, geog, psychol; M Thomas biol, pe, psychol.

Rossett School

S Afifi comp; K Anderson chem*, maths*, phys; L Ashby geog, ict; R Bahi biol, rel studs; L Bailey econ, hist*, rel studs; O Barker eng lit, sociol; L Barnes busi studs, geog, med studs; D Bartle med studs; E Bell photy, med studs; C Bellerby sport and pe; A Bigg econ, sociol; J Blundell geog, maths, phys; G Booth eng lang, psychol; R Buckle econ*, ict; K Bussue chem, maths*, phys*; W Cloggie econ, geog, psychol*; S Corby comp, econ, maths; L Cunningham photy; J Dandy eng lang, fine art, ict; C Davison med studs, psychol, sociol; C Day biol*, hist, maths; H Dolman eng lit*, fine art*, sociol**; S Epstein-Graves eng lit*, rel studs; C Fayyaz biol, chem, psychol; J Ferrol maths, phys, psychol; N Francis prod des, med studs, psychol; S Geen eng lang; J Goodacre comp, rel studs, sociol; A Hain eng lit*, maths, rel studs; O Hall-Walmsley comp, maths**, FAmaths**, phys*; E Heaney-Eagle hist, med studs, sociol; B Higlett maths, psychol*, rel studs; J Ho biol*, chem, psychol**; L Houseman textiles*, eng lit**, fren, med studs*; T Hullah biol**, chem*, maths*; L Jackson biol, chem, maths; E Jameson geog, psychol; M Johnson photy, ict; S Johnson econ, geog, maths; S Jones sociol; Y Kejadiwal biol, chem, maths; A Kennedy econ*, maths*, span*; T Ketley biol*, chem*, maths; T Kirk comp; C Knox eng lang; M Kopel photy; T Lewis photy, med studs, mus; A Lewis-Jones econ, fine art; C Lindsay econ, med studs; L Lister biol, chem, geog; B McCann comp, prod des*, geog; E McDade eng lang, fine art, med studs; J McGuire busi studs, med studs, sociol; B Moehr busi studs, prod des, ict; J Moore biol, psychol, sociol; S Moore chem, hist, maths; V Morrell sport and pe; E Nelson prod des, fine art**, sociol; B Newton fine art, span; R Oates biol*, psychol; O Parish photy; E Parsley eng lang, sociol; D Percy econ, maths, phys; M Petty maths*, FAmaths, phys*; A Priestley econ*, geog, phys; K Purandare fren, rel studs*, sociol; C Ramsay eng lang, mus; K Rawlings prod des, fine art*; C Rennison chem, maths*, phys; D Richardson comp, prod des, phys; A Robins biol, chem, fine art*; O Rodi econ, geog, sociol; B Rothery eng lang, med studs, sociol; H Seagust psychol; J Shakespeare geog, maths*, phys; D Shaw busi studs, eng lang, eng lit; G Shipway geog; S Smyth med studs; H Soper comp, prod des, phys; E Stanley des tech; H Stevens eng lang, med studs, psychol; J Stewart med studs; I Strong geog, med studs, psychol; B Sumner busi studs, prod des, ict; L Tattersall econ; G Taylor psychol; S Taylor eng lit, med studs, rel studs; S Thebe econ, eng lit, psychol*; C Towers biol, econ*, hist; O Walsh hist*, rel studs, sociol*; L Watson busi studs, comp; G White econ, geog, rel studs; J White textiles, med studs; C Willmore photy, sociol; J Wilson busi studs, eng lang, sociol; J Winter eng lit, fine art; L Wright busi studs, ict, sociol.

King James’s School, Knaresborough

K Allwood eng lit, hist, maths; L Bachellerie fren, maths, prod des*; D Balbi eng lit, hist, pe; L Balmforth biol, chem, maths; C Barker chem, hist, maths; L Barnard econ, gov and polits, hist; S Bell hist, maths, sociol; P Blaskett ﬁne art**, photy**, sociol; J Brennan econ**, frth maths**, maths**; R Bridges chem, maths*, phys*; O Burley apld sci, fren, psychol; H Burton eng lang, pe; J Butler comp, maths, prod des; N Cant eng lang, ﬁne art**, prod des; C Clark eng lang, eng lit, psychol; L Coldrick econ*, geog*, maths*; R Collings health and soc c, photy*, psychol; M Dent busi studs, health and soc c, psychol; P Dodds frth maths**, maths*, phys*; A Dunn frth maths**, maths**, phys*; J Evans fren, mus; J Fabian hist, perf arts*; B Fitzpatrick dram and theat studs, eng lit, gov and polits; U Gill biol, econ, pe; H Gotts apld busi, eng lang, psychol; D Haase geog, pe; B Head busi studs, geog, psychol; L Henderson ict, prod des, psychol; A Hewitt health and soc c, hist, sociol; J Hill ict, psychol, sociol; L Hines eng lang, gov and polits, hist*; C Hodson eng lang, eng lit, gov and polits; C Houldsworth biol, geog, sociol; D Huxtable apld busi, ﬁne art, psychol; S James comp, geog, ict; K Jones econ, eng lit, psychol; S Kelly apld busi, photy**, psychol; J Kenny dram and theat studs, hist, med studs; M Kingston photy, rel studs, textiles; A Knight frth maths, maths*, phys, prod des**; A Langley apld busi*, econ, psychol; R Leach apld busi**, maths, prod des; B Leedham eng lang, health and soc c, psychol; B Madeley eng lit*, fren, geog*; K Makin ﬁne art*, perf arts**; A Malton dram and theat studs, hist, sociol; H McBratney biol, geog, ict; A McCarthy busi studs*, econ, gov and polits; B McKenzie eng lit**, geog*, hist*; C Medcalf hist, maths, prod des; D Moran econ, hist; B Munro geog**, mus, mus tech; A Njie biol, health and soc c, pe; S Nolan hist, psychol, rel studs; C Palfreyman ﬁne art, med studs, sociol; N Parsons chem, maths, phys; S Parsons eng lit**, hist*, textiles**; A Percival dram and theat studs, hist, perf arts**; L Roberts eng lang, med studs, psychol; L Robinson biol, eng lit*, psychol*; J Rowson chem*, geog*, maths*; P Salter biol, busi studs; O Scruton eng lang, gov and polits; E Senior eng lit, ﬁne art**, hist*; A Sopf eng lang, geog, pe; A Stanley biol, maths, pe; E Stanworth med studs, perf arts**; L Stevenson econ, gov and polits, hist; G Strachan ﬁne art*, prod des, psychol; J Swann eng lang, gov and polits, hist; J Swift geog, pe, psychol; K Taylor eng lang, eng lit, geog; N Taylor chem, maths, phys; L Thacker geog*, ict*, med studs; L Thewsey eng lang, hist, psychol; M Thomas ict*, maths, psychol; R Tremble hist, maths, psychol; R Turnbull biol, chem, geog*, maths; J Turner comp, hist, ict; Z Valentine-Saunders apld sci, health and soc c, med studs; J Vessey econ, geog*, maths; J Webster eng lang, eng lit, geog; A Wells health and soc c, hist, rel studs; A Whiteley busi studs, pe, psychol; R Whittaker eng lit, hist; J Wiehe comp, maths, phys; D Win-Johnson span; E Wilson biol, geog, pe; O Wilson econ, phys, prod des*; C Wollacott frth maths, hist, maths; A Wood eng lit, hist, psychol; R Wood geog*, med studs*, photy**; A Wright eng lang, photy, textiles; D Wright biol, maths, pe.

Subject key

Grade A passes marked by an asterisk (*)

Grade A-star passes marked by two asterisks (**)

Accounting - account

Ancient History - anc history

Applied Art and Design - apld art and des

Applied Art and Design (dble award) - apld art and des2

Applied Business - apld busi

Applied Business (dble award) - apld busi2

Applied ICT - apld ict

Applied ICT (dble award) - apld ict2

Applied Performing Arts - apld perform arts

Applied Science - apld sci

Applied Science (dble award) - apld sci2

Arabic - arab

Archaeology - arc

Art - art

Art and Design - art and des

Bengali - beng

Biology - biol

Biology and Human Biology - biol and hum biol

Business - busi

Business Studies - busi studs

Chemistry - chem

Child Development - chld dev

Chinese - chin

Classical Civilisation - class civil

Communication Studies - com studs

Computing - comp

Creative Writing - crea writ

Criminology - crim

Critical Thinking - crit think

Dance - dance

Design and Technology - des tech

Drama and Theatre Studies - dram and theat studs

Economics - econ

Economics and Business Studies - econ and busi studs

Electronics - elect

Engineering - engine

English Language - eng lang

English Language and Literature - eng lang and lit

English Literature - eng lit

Environmental Science - environ sci

Film Studies - ﬁlm

Fine Art - ﬁne art

Food Studies - food studs

French - fren

Further Maths - frth maths

General Studies - gen studs

Geography - geog

Geology - geol

German - germ

Government and Politics - gov and polits

Graphics Communication - graphic com

Gujarati - guj

Health and Social Care - health and soc c

Health and Social Care (dble award) - health and soc c2

History - hist

History of Art - hist art

Home Economics - home ec

Human Biology - hum biol

ICT - ict

Latin - lat

Law - law

Leisure Studies - leis studs

Leisure Studies (dble award) - leis studs2

Maths - maths

Maths (Further Additional) - FAmaths

Media Studies - med studs

Medieval History - med hist

Music - mus

Music technology - mus tech

Panjabi - panj

Performance Studies - perf studs

Performing Arts - perf arts

Philosophy - philos

Photography - photy

Physical Education - pe

Physics - phys

Polish - pol

Portuguese - port

Product Design - prod des

Psychology - psychol

Public Services - publ ser

Religious Studies - rel studs

Russian - russ

Science - sci

Sociology - sociol

Spanish - span

Sport and Physical Education - sport and pe

Statistics - stats

Textiles - textiles

Theatre Studies - theat studs

Travel and Tourism - trav and tour

Travel and Tourism (dble award) - trav and tour2

Urdu – urdu

BTEC subject key

Acting BTEC - act bt

Applied Law BTEC - apld law

Applied Medical Science BTEC - apld medi sci

Applied Science - Forensic BTEC - apld sci foren bt

Applied Science BTEC - apld sci bt

Business BTEC - busi bt

Dance/Performing Arts - dance/pa bt

Diploma in Finance - dip fin

Health and Social Care BTEC - health and soc c bt

Hospitality BTEC - hosp bt

IT BTEC - IT bt

Law BTEC - law bt

Music BTEC - mus bt

Public Services BTEC - publ ser bt

Science BTEC - sci bt

Sports BTEC - sports bt