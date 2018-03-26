Easter events in and around Harrogate

Check out the Harrogate Advertiser’s guide to Easter activities for the young and young at heart.

There are Easter egg hunts, bunny trials, films, theatre and music for all the family to enjoy.

Easter Adventure Trail, Studfold Walks and Trails, Upper Nidderdale, Friday March 30 to Sunday April 15

Families can pick up a clue sheet and explore the wildlife connections to Easter in the countryside of Upper Nidderdale while discovering brightly-coloured eggs in large willow nests and gold rabbits along the way, and enjoying a free chocolate egg.

Youngsters can also get crafty with activities such as making Easter badges, cards and eggs on sticks.

Families can bring a picnic and simply enjoy the scenery or they can pre-order a picnic to take with them on the trail from the on-site Nidderdale Way Café.

Admission charges apply

The Easter Eggsplorer Egg Hunt at The Easter Adventure, Stockeld Park, from now to April 16. Find the eggsplorer eggs around the park using your Stockeld map. The eggs are hidden in the forest and all of them are in the form of a famous explorer from the past. If you can find them all you could be in with the chance to win an Easter goodie bag. Admission charges apply.

Easter Egg Hunt, Beningbrough Hall, Friday March 30 to Monday April 2

As you hunt for clues, enjoy the gardens in all their springtime glory and look out for thw Easter Bunny popping up behind the trees and bushes. Then take on the family with an egg and spoon race across the south lawn. Or head inside to join one of the Artrageous! Easter craft workshops.

Outside of the bank holiday weekend on selected days, there are activities led by the Beningbrough team. From planting a vegetable patch ready to be sampled later in the season to exploring the gardens with a magnifying glass on a tiny things trek or picking up a net to discover what’s in a pond.

There are still all the usual goodies to have fun with and explore, from wheeling along paths on one of Beningbrough’s trikes or bikes to building a den or walking barefoot in the wilderness area.

Grab one of the explorer backpacks from the hall - these come with all the kit you might need for a themed adventure like hunting for bugs or going bird watching.

If the weather is being less kind, stay in the hall for a spot of dressing up or explore the interactive galleries. Everyone will enjoy the new portraits transforming the Saloon Galleries.

Admission charges apply.

Easter Egg Hunt, Fountains Abbey, Ripon, Friday March 30 to Monday April 2, daily from 11am to 4pm

Use your map to help Brother Thomas discover all of his escaped willow farm animals. They’re hiding in corners of the abbey. Find them and claim your chocolate prize.

There is plenty to explore.

Egg Rolling Competition on Monday April 2 from 2pm

Bring your hard boiled eggs for an egg rolling competition on the abbey green. How far will yours go? Competition will start at 2pm. *

Making Of A Monk Trail, Tuesday April 3 to April 16

10am-4pm

Become a monk on this trail and find out all about the medieval grange animals.

Easter at Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon

Magical Fairy Tale characters guide you around the woodland walk. Solve their clues in order to get to the end where chocolate is the reward.

Admission charges apply

Easter Holiday Fun and Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt, RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate, Friday March 30 to Sunday April 15, daily from 10am to 4pm

Hop down to the garden and join in the hunt for the Lindt Gold Bunnies, stories with the madcapped garden detectives, Easter crafts and birds-of-prey demonstrations. Over the Easter weekend the Easter Bunny will be hopping by – joined by some real bunnies, ducklings, lambs and goats. A daily Easter Trail starts on March 30.

Admission charges apply

Easter at Thorp Perrow from now until Sunday April 15

The Easter bunny has hopped through the Arboretum leaving clues as he goes. Can you solve the clues and complete the puzzle?

There’s a yummy prize for every participant! (£1 per child. Standard entry charges apply)

Peter Rabbit’s Easter Adventure, Mother Shipton’s Cave, Prophecy House, High Bridge, Knaresborough

From now until Sunday April 15, daily from 10am to 4.30pm

Follow the Mother Shipton’s Easter trail and meet characters from Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit stories.

As you walk through woodland props and characters will bring the story of the mischievous bunny to life. Actors will be stationed as characters in the park to interact with children and help families complete a themed adventure quiz sheet.

Hop skip and jump through Mr McGregor’s Marvellous Easter garden.

See the famous Petrifying Well and Mother Shipton’s Cave. The park also has several scenic picnic areas alongside the popular River Nidd, an adventure playground and museum and gift shop. The Park opens 10am to 4.30pm (last admission 3.30pm).

Pinewoods Easter Egg Hunt

Meet car park 3, RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate, Saturday March 31 at 11am

Every correct entry wins a prize. Activities for all ages. Raffle to win giant Easter eggBring your wellies.