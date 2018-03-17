Whixley village is holding a very egg-citing Easter Egg hunt after the huge success last year.

Over 40 children turned out to look for Easter treats using ryming clues, pictures and following the Easter Bunny.

This year people can join in the fun on Saturday March 31 from 1-4pm and meet the Easter Bunny.

Afterwards they can meet at the Green to get a map and follow the clues to the treats.

Refreshments and Easter crafts will be in the village hall on the day.

Entry is £6 per child or £10 for two children. To book tickets phone Lynsey Farnworth on 07748072795 or email lynseyfarnworth@yahoo.co.uk