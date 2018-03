Opening hours for the major supermarkets in Harrogate, Ripon and Wetherby over the bank holiday period.

If you need some last minute Easter supplies or essentials for the weekend, here are the details you need before setting off. (This does not include smaller stores, which may have different opening hours.)

Read more

Easter events in and around Harrogate



Easter school holidays

North Yorkshire: Friday, March 30 - Friday, April 13, 2018

West Yorkshire: Thursday, March 29 - Monday, April 16, 2018