East Keswick Art Club annual show

East Keswick Art 10th annual art show will be held at East Keswick village hall on Friday November 16 with Art’N jazz from 7-10pm.

Entrance, £5 to include a glass of wine and canapes.

Also on Saturday November 17, from 10am-4.30pm. Entrance free with refreshments to include a selection of home made cakes and pies.

There will be a variety of water colours, acrylics, oils and pastels for sale and also handmade cards.

Stalls will include pottery, jewellery and crafts.

East Keswick Art is a thriving art group for all talents which meets fortnighly in the Verity Room from 2-4pm.

Once a month club tutor Alex Purves, leads a workshop to cover topics such as composition, styles of painting and portraiture.