E-cigarette charger sparks Harrogate house fire

A fire which broke out at a house in a North Yorkshire village was not detected until the smoke started to filter into the house next door.

It had seeped into the neighbouring house on Harrogate Road in Minskip just before 10.30pm last light via an extractor fan.

When crews from Boroughbridge and Knaresborough attended the property, they found the fire in the kitchen.

A North Yorkshire fire and rescue spokesperson said: "It is believed to have started from an e-cigarette charger and spread to the kitchen cupboard and kitchen ceiling."

The crews were able to put the fire out by using a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus. They ventilated both houses by opening windows and waited for the homeowners to return to secure the buildings.