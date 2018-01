Icy weather has been causing traffic to grind to a halt in parts of the county this morning

These pictures were taken on Skipton Road, near Harrogate, and surrounding routes, where drivers were forced to turn back due to snow and ice during rush hour today.

The AA has warned of delays on the A61 and A59 in and out of the town this morning and traffic speeds being slowed to 10mph in places.

The Met Office issued a weather warning over snow and ice today and said wintry showers were expected.

Traffic at a standstill near Harrogate