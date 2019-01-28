Drivers above average when taking L-tests

Data has revealed how hard it is to pass your driving text at Knaresborough test centre.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show 47% of all learners passed their practical test there between April and September 2018 – slightly above average.

The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46% during this time.

Overall built up urban areas tended to have lower pass rates, while at quieter rural test centres learners appeared to find the exam easier.

Gairloch, in the Scottish Highlands, had the highest pass rate at 81%.

Knaresborough test centre conducted 2,195 tests over the sixth-month period and 1,035 people passed.

Historically men have paid more for car insurance than women as they have more accidents. But the figures show they have a higher pass rate.

At Knaresborough test centre, 49.4% gained their licence compared to 44.9% of women.

Just over a year ago, the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher than the old one.

Drivers taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

DVSA chief driving examiner Mark Winn said: “The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.”