Driver taken to hospital after car flips on A64 near Tadcaster as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a collision on the westbound carriageway of the A64 near Tadcaster.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Mar 2024, 09:29 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 09:36 GMT
The incident happened at 9am on Monday, March 4 and involved a white Fiat Panda which left the road and overturned into a field.

The driver of the vehicle was treated in hospital for minor injuries following the collision.

A lane was closed for a short time to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

A driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after their car flipped on the A64 near Tadcaster
A driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after their car flipped on the A64 near Tadcaster

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to help assist them with their investigation.

In particular, officers are appealing for any dash camera footage of the vehicle driving prior to the collision or the collision itself.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also contact North Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 and ask for Chris Storey.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240039327 when providing any information.

