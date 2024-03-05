Driver taken to hospital after car flips on A64 near Tadcaster as police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at 9am on Monday, March 4 and involved a white Fiat Panda which left the road and overturned into a field.

The driver of the vehicle was treated in hospital for minor injuries following the collision.

A lane was closed for a short time to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to help assist them with their investigation.

In particular, officers are appealing for any dash camera footage of the vehicle driving prior to the collision or the collision itself.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also contact North Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 and ask for Chris Storey.