A driver was lucky to walk away 'fit and well' after coming off the road near Masham.

The grey car was flipped onto its roof at around 3am this morning (January 11) near the B6267 junction with Phlashetts Lane.

Pictures tweeted by Harrogate Inspector, Paul Cording, showed the car with items strewn over the ground. He said they have found the male driver, who is safe and back at work.