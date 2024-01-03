Driver helped to safety after vehicle gets stuck in flood water after attempting to cross ford in Ripon

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a vehicle stuck in flood water in Ripon yesterday evening.

A crew from Ripon was called to Firs Avenue at 6.21pm on Tuesday (January 2) to a car that had become stuck in flood water after attempting to cross a ford.

On arrival at the scene, the driver was out of the vehicle after being assisted out of the water by a member of the public.

The driver was checked over by police officers and given advice.