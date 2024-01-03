News you can trust since 1836
Driver helped to safety after vehicle gets stuck in flood water after attempting to cross ford in Ripon

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a vehicle stuck in flood water in Ripon yesterday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 09:39 GMT
A crew from Ripon was called to Firs Avenue at 6.21pm on Tuesday (January 2) to a car that had become stuck in flood water after attempting to cross a ford.

On arrival at the scene, the driver was out of the vehicle after being assisted out of the water by a member of the public.

The driver was checked over by police officers and given advice.

The fire crew closed off the ford and foot bridge with assistance from police.

