Drive to tackle HGV problems

Several Parish Councils near Wetherby have agreed to form a new working group to tackle issues around Heavy Good Vehicles (HGVs).

The move, driven by Coun Matthew Robinson, follows complaints from residents of lorries parked overnight on roadsides or in lay-bys and heavy HGV traffic on what are regarded as unsuitable roads.

Coun Robinson, Conservative Harewood, said: “I’ve been pushing Leeds City Council for more action on HGVs for the last few years.

“I understand that some HGVs have to use local roads as they have no other route and need local access, however, many are now using local roads as a cut through or lay-bys for overnight parking.

“The correspondence I’ve had on this issue has increased and I’m delighted that so many parish councils have agreed to come together and work as a united force on this issue.

“I’m told there are existing restrictions in place and these need enforcing but new restrictions may also be required as well as working with HGV parking providers.”

Coun Robinson will chair the new working group, which will be meeting with Leeds City Council officers in the next few months.

Initial suggestions have included restrictions on Wattle Syke and the A58 to encourage traffic to use other more suitable routes.

In another bid to improve road safety, it was announced in December that £9,330 had been approved to install three Speed Indicator Devices in Scarcroft, Collingham and Linton in a bid to combat speeding motorists.

The displays will state the speed of passing motorists to make them aware.

Leeds City Council is also consulting on a new Clean Air Zone and Coun Robinson believes the impact of this proposal will needs to be taken into account and any increased high emission vehicle movements.