Firefighters were called out after a car flipped onto its roof in snowy conditions in North Yorkshire.

The crash happened on the B6265, between Grassington and Pateley Bridge near Harrogate, at about 4pm yesterday (Monday).

The crash on the B6265 between Grassington and Patley. Picture: Tony Peel (North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service).

Tony Peel, from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, posted pictures of the scene on Twitter after being called out.

He tweeted: "Crews from #Grassington & #Skipton on scene.

"Everyone OK but road now closed."