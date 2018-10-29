Don't miss your chance to star in this year's Ripon Christmas video

The organisations taking part in last year's Ripon Christmas video included Dementia Forward.
There's still time to star in this year's Ripon Christmas video, and it's the 12 Days of Christmas that residents will be singing along to this time - but with a special Ripon twist...

Ripon's first Christmas video, a cover of Wizzard's I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, went viral last year - clocking up an impressive 27,000 views.

And the project's organiser, Lily Worth, is determined to make this year's song and accompanying music video even bigger and better - with plenty of Ripon community groups, businesses and residents taking part.

The lyrics to the 12 Days of Christmas have even been rewritten around Ripon - featuring references to Ripon’s famous cat Badger, the city's four hornblowers, Ripon Cathedral's bells, and Ripon's three rivers, to name just a few things.

The videographer this year is Chris Chapman who runs the city's Nobody Films production company. Their work includes filming the Ripon's Got Talent final and more recently, a spoof film trailer about Ripon's sinkholes.

The team behind this year's Christmas video will be raising money for Orb Community Arts while they are out filming.

Email ripon.talent@gmail.com if you are interested in taking part in Ripon's Christmas song this year. Click here to watch last year's video.