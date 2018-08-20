Don't miss: Moving tribute to Ripon residents killed in the First World War

A full peal of bells dedicated to all Riponians killed in the First World War will be attempted at Ripon Cathedral on August 23 – on the centenary of the death of Ripon bell ringer William Thorpe.

Private Thorpe, who was in the 3rd Battalion of the Grenadier Guards, was killed in action during the Second Battle of the Somme in 1918, aged 35. Married, Pte Thorpe had worked at Williamson’s Varnish Works in the city. He is remembered with honour at the Vis-en-Artois Memorial at Haucourt in France.

A video link will enable visitors to the cathedral to see the bells as they ring.

The peal will start at 12pm, and will take more than three hours to complete - 10 of the 12 cathedral bells will be rung with over 5,000 changes. Thursday’s peal will be carried out by the Yorkshire Association of Change Ringers.

Pte Thorpe is remembered on the war memorial adjacent to the cathedral’s High Altar and will be remembered in prayers at services throughout the day.

During the peal, a standard-bearer from the Ripon Branch of the Royal British Legion will march back and forth on the forecourt of the cathedral. There will also be a stall explaining the work of the Royal British Legion and its Ripon branch.

Branch chairman Jeet Sahi said: “The RBL, Ripon Branch, is honoured to have been asked to take part in the cathedral’s peal in honour of the sacrifice William made.”