News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Disused Harrogate hotel badly damaged by fire - firefighters from seven stations attend

A disused hotel on King’s Road, Harrogate has been badly damaged by fire.

By Louise Perrin
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 7:43am

Firefighters were called to the incident at 11.34pm on Tuesday evening (March 7).

Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Tascaster, Northallerton, Skipton and Malton attended along with the Ariel Ladder Platform after reports were received that smoke had been seen issuing from the disused hotel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews used 20 breathing aparatus, four hose reel jets, one main jet and lance, lighting, thermal imaging cameras, small tools, a door enforcer, hydraulic spreaders, reciprocating saw, drills and a triple extension ladder to fight the fire.

The fire destroyed 100% of some parts of the building
The fire destroyed 100% of some parts of the building
The fire destroyed 100% of some parts of the building
Most Popular

The fire caused 100% fire damage to the annex measuring 10m by 10m and 5% fire damage and 50% smoke damage to the main building.

One crew is currently still in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cause is under investigation.

Read More
North Yorkshire police investigate BB gun incident involving a parked car
The fire happened late on Tuesday evening on King's Road (Image: Google Maps)
The fire happened late on Tuesday evening on King's Road (Image: Google Maps)
The fire happened late on Tuesday evening on King's Road (Image: Google Maps)
HarrogateMaltonNorthallertonRipon