Disused Harrogate hotel badly damaged by fire - firefighters from seven stations attend

Firefighters were called to the incident at 11.34pm on Tuesday evening (March 7).

Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Tascaster, Northallerton, Skipton and Malton attended along with the Ariel Ladder Platform after reports were received that smoke had been seen issuing from the disused hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews used 20 breathing aparatus, four hose reel jets, one main jet and lance, lighting, thermal imaging cameras, small tools, a door enforcer, hydraulic spreaders, reciprocating saw, drills and a triple extension ladder to fight the fire.

The fire destroyed 100% of some parts of the building

The fire caused 100% fire damage to the annex measuring 10m by 10m and 5% fire damage and 50% smoke damage to the main building.

One crew is currently still in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cause is under investigation.